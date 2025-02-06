Nutrition Advocacy Dialogue hosted to foster advocacy and adolescent nutrition in AJK

Under the spirit to foster dialogue, advocacy, and policy development on maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, a broad-based Nutrition Advocacy Dialogue with Parliamentarians of AJ&K was hosted in the state metropolis on Thursday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Under the spirit to foster dialogue, advocacy, and policy development on maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, a broad-based Nutrition Advocacy Dialogue with Parliamentarians of AJ&K was hosted in the state metropolis on Thursday.

An impactful and high-level nutrition advocacy dialogue with parliamentarians was successfully organized by Save the Children International, with the support of UNICEF and the State Health Services Department of AJK, says an official handout issued Thursday evening.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including parliamentarians, government officials, UN agencies, media professionals, and nutrition development partners, to the dialogue focused on breastfeeding promotion, family-friendly policies, and the enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (BMS) as critical steps towards improving maternal and child health outcomes in AJK.

Dr. Shiza Hameed, National Nutrition Coordinator, Save the Children International, welcomed the esteemed guests, parliamentarians, and dignitaries. She presented an overview of AJK’s current nutrition indicators based on the National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2018, highlighting critical concerns: 39.3% stunting, 16.1% wasting, and 21.9% underweight prevalence among children under five. The early initiation of breastfeeding rate is 38.7%, and the exclusive breastfeeding rate is 42.1%, while iron deficiency anemia affects 56.6% of adolescent girls and 41.7% of women of reproductive age.

These statistics underscore the urgent need for targeted nutrition interventions and policy action. Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director General Health, Department of Health, Government of AJK, emphasized the alarming nutritional challenges in the region and reiterated his unwavering commitment to improving these indicators.

He stressed the importance of maternal nutrition, stating, “A healthy mother nurtures a healthy generation, and investing in her health is investing in our future.”

Azam Kiani, National Project Manager, Save the Children International, outlined the advocacy campaign and the objectives of the dialogue, focusing on maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition, family-friendly policies, and the enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (BMS).

Muhammad Salman, Nutrition Officer, UNICEF, conducted a technical session on the enforcement of family-friendly policies, emphasizing workplace lactation support, paid maternity leave, and flexible work arrangements to create an enabling environment for working mothers. Strict enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes to protect breastfeeding practices, uphold ethical marketing, and reduce dependency on formula feeding.

The panel discussion on “Empowering Maternal Nutrition: Challenges and Opportunities in AJK” featured prominent leaders, including Ex-Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Speaker Assembly AJK Chaudhry Lateef Akbar, Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali, Population Welfare Minister Sardar Muhammad Hussein, Minister for Industries Ms. Taqdees Gillani, Advisor to the PM on Services Ms. Nisara Ayoub, Special Secretary Health Muhammad Younis Mir, DGHS Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, and senior officials from the Planning & Development Department, MNCH, and Nutrition sectors.

Development partners such as DoH, NI, and UNWFP also participated in the discussions. In his closing remarks, Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali reaffirmed his commitment to advancing nutrition policies, pledging full support for the passage and implementation of the BMS Act. He acknowledged the importance of collective efforts in tackling malnutrition and ensuring better health outcomes for mothers and children in AJK.

Speaker Assembly AJK Chaudhry Lateef Akbar concluded the session by appreciating the dialogue’s success and securing commitments from members of the Legislative Assembly for legislative action to support maternal and child nutrition initiatives.

Azam Kiani extended a vote of thanks to all participants for their valuable contributions and engagement.

This landmark event marks a significant step towards prioritizing nutrition in the legislative agenda, ensuring a healthier future for AJK’s women and children," it added.

