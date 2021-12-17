UrduPoint.com

Objectionable Content Found In Two Urdu Books In IIOJK

Objectionable content found in two Urdu books in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), an Expert Committee of Private Schools Association, which was tasked to check the content of school books in the territory, has recommended ban of two Urdu books for class 5 and 3, after finding objectionable content in the books

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), an Expert Committee of Private Schools Association, which was tasked to check the content of school books in the territory, has recommended ban of two urdu books for class 5 and 3, after finding objectionable content in the books.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the committee, while presenting its findings before the Association, flagged the books titled 'Mehboob Urdu' published by Franklin International, New Delhi, India, as having objectionable content.

"These books have various caricatures that are not allowed in islam. Such things hurt the sentiments of people.

We have recommended for immediate removal of such books from the syllabus," said Khurshid Bismil, Chairman of the Expert Committee.

After receiving the report from the expert committee, the Private Schools Association has issued an advisory, asking all the schools that had prescribed the particular books in their syllabus to remove the same immediately.

The schools have been asked to collect each and every copy of such books from their stock and students. All the copies of such books should be destroyed, the Association advised the schools.

Furthermore, the book dealers in Kashmir are also asked to remove the stock of these books from their collection.

More Stories From Kashmir

