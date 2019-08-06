UrduPoint.com
'Occupation-to-annexation Move' By India On J&K To Meet Failure: FO

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 02:36 PM

'Occupation-to-annexation move' by India on J&K to meet failure: FO

Pakistan on Tuesday said India had moved from "occupation to annexation" of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which would ultimately face failure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday said India had moved from "occupation to annexation" of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which would ultimately face failure.

"This too shall fail," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet as India abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution that ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Earlier, the Foreign Office in reaction to the Indian decision had said that India could not change the status of a disputed territory.

"No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan," the statement read.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in a strong condemnationof the revocation of Article 370 had also called the step an "illegal annexationof a militarily-occupied territory and completely unacceptable."

