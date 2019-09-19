UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Occupied Kashmir: Ali Gilani Prevented From Holding Press Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

Occupied Kashmir: Ali Gilani prevented from holding press conference

The occupation authorities in Held Kashmir(IoK) disallowed the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, from holding a press conference at his residence in Srinagar on Thursday

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) The occupation authorities in Held Kashmir(IoK) disallowed the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, from holding a press conference at his residence in Srinagar on Thursday.According to Kashmir Media Service, Due to suspension of communications means, Syed Ali Gilani, had invited the media persons through letters.However, when the media men reached his home, Indian policemen deployed there stopped them from getting in and asked them to leave.Syed Ali Gilani was under continued house arrest since 2010.APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in an exclusive interview, said that situation in occupied Kashmir was extremely grim and people were not safe even in their homes.He said that the people of occupied Kashmir had been engaged in prolonged mass uprisings in 2008, 2010 and 2016.

However, he added, this time around they are not being allowed to hold big demonstrations to express their resentment and whenever they are able to assemble they are subjected to pellet firing.The APHC leader appreciated the role being played by Pakistan in highlighting the miseries of the people of occupied Kashmir at the international level.He said, the recent Indian actions are nothing short of military oppression.Meanwhile, normal life remained crippled in Kashmir valley on 45th consecutive day due to restrictions and heavy presence of Indian troops.Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the Kashmir valley continue to keep millions of Kashmiris confined to their houses to prevent anti-India demonstrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Hurriyat Conference Srinagar 2016 Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Court orders to indict Zardari, Talpur on Oct 4

3 minutes ago

UN once again offers to mediate Kashmir issue

24 seconds ago

PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss grave ..

26 seconds ago

French woman 'killed by partner in front of their ..

27 seconds ago

10 killed in car bomb attack in southern Afghanist ..

30 seconds ago

European stock markets wobble at open 13 September ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.