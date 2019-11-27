UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Occupied Kashmir Remains On Edge As Lockdown Enters 115th Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:24 PM

Occupied Kashmir remains on edge as lockdown enters 115th day

The occupied Kashmir, particularly the Kashmir Valley, continues to remain on edge as unprecedented military lockdown entered 115th running day, Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The occupied Kashmir, particularly the Kashmir Valley, continues to remain on edge as unprecedented military lockdown entered 115th running day, Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, though uneasy calm and uncertainty prevail in the Valley yet life remains badly affected there as restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced, shops and business centers are mostly shut and few turn up to educational institutions and offices.

Internet gag persists while prepaid mobile and text messaging services also remain in shutdown mode. However, landline phones and voice calls on postpaid cellular networks are partially functioning in the Valley but they could not mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The increasing chill has also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.

Related Topics

Business Mobile Media

Recent Stories

30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameez with a waistc ..

8 minutes ago

Innovations and Research in Cardiovascular Medicin ..

14 minutes ago

Thirteen Taliban Members Killed in Afghan Forces O ..

31 seconds ago

WADA President-Elect Believes Russia to Be Able to ..

33 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

37 seconds ago

5 arrested, Heroin, valuable seized in Sargodha

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.