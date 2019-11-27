Occupied Kashmir remains on edge as lockdown enters 115th day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The occupied Kashmir, particularly the Kashmir Valley, continues to remain on edge as unprecedented military lockdown entered 115th running day, Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The occupied Kashmir, particularly the Kashmir Valley, continues to remain on edge as unprecedented military lockdown entered 115th running day, Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, though uneasy calm and uncertainty prevail in the Valley yet life remains badly affected there as restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced, shops and business centers are mostly shut and few turn up to educational institutions and offices.

Internet gag persists while prepaid mobile and text messaging services also remain in shutdown mode. However, landline phones and voice calls on postpaid cellular networks are partially functioning in the Valley but they could not mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The increasing chill has also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.