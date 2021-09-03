UrduPoint.com

Occupied Kashmir Tensions Spike After Freedom Icon's Death

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:42 PM

Occupied Kashmir tensions spike after freedom icon's death

Thousands of Indian troops maintained a lockdown across Occupied Kashmir on Friday after the death of a political leader sparked clashes with protesters

Occupied Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Thousands of Indian troops maintained a lockdown across Occupied Kashmir on Friday after the death of a political leader sparked clashes with protesters.

The death of Syed Ali Geelani at the age of 92 heightened tensions in the Occupied Kashmir after refusal to have a public funeral.

An internet and mobile phone shutdown, ordered after the icon leader died late Wednesday, continued for the second day.

Troops were deployed around major mosques that remained closed, but special prayers for Geelani were held in at smaller sites across the territory.

Thousands of police and troops patrolled the streets to keep people indoors following clashes in the main city of Srinagar late Thursday.

But dozens of citizens, angry at the refusal to let them pay a public tribute to Geelani, clashed with troops for the second day, hurling stones at them who chased them with batons.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric and Geelani's longtime associate, said in a statement that the funeral restrictions were "extremely shameful and exposes the authoritarian mindset of the government."

