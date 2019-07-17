Occupied Kashmir valley gets first-ever Press Club body

It is, perhaps, for the first time in the ancient journalistic history of Indian occupied Kashmir valley that a formal representative body of the local journalist fraternity of the held valley emerged and made functional in the name of Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, says a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : It is, perhaps, for the first time in the ancient journalistic history of Indian occupied Kashmir valley that a formal representative body of the local journalist fraternity of the held valley emerged and made functional in the name of Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, says a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the line of control.

The Kashmir press Club has elected Shuja Ul Haq as its founder President.

Journalist fraternity at both sides of the LoC, while welcoming the emergence of Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar, termed the club and the victory of its newly-elected first president of Kashmir press club Shuja Ul Haq as a great omen for the media of Kashmir.

Other newly-elected office bearers of the club included Vice President Moazam Mohammad, Ishfaq Tantray (General Secretary) and Farooq Javed Khan (Treasurer), according to the report.

Senior AJK journalist and former President of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur (AJK) Altaf Hamid Rao has congratulated the newly elected office bearers and members of the Kashmir Press Club Srinagar for smooth conduct of its first ever election held for different office bearers.

In a message of felicitation to the newly-elected office bearers, released to the media here Tuesday evening, Rao described the institution of free press as the pillar and strength of every civilized institution.

He hoped that Kashmir Press Club would address the scores of serious issues faced by the journalist fraternity of the Indian occupied Kashmir valley , and also act as a voice of common people in the valley.