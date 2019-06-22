Occupied Kashmir valley goes into grip of severe drug addiction

(@FahadShabbir)

Terming the growing drug and liquor abuse in Indian occupied Kashmir valley as a cause of great worry and concern, senior hurriyat leader and Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that members from cross section of society have been informing him

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Terming the growing drug and liquor abuse in Indian occupied Kashmir valley as a cause of great worry and concern, senior hurriyat leader and Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that members from cross section of society have been informing him as well as a large number of letters he is receiving, suggesting the menace of drug addiction is spreading far and wide in Srinagar and across the valley especially among the youth including girls, says a report reaching here from across the line of control.

Addressing the Jumma (Friday) prayer gathering at Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar, Mirwaiz said that availability of drugs and its distribution has become a well-organized trade in the valley , especially in Srinagar where during evening hours, drug peddlers openly distribute drugs to distributors and youth at graveyards, parks, playgrounds and anywhere.

He said that Kashmir's young generation was fast falling prey to this unchecked growing menace, according to the report.

Later in a statement issued to the media in Srinagar, Mirwaiz said that the unfortunate part was that the drug peddlers were targeting even school children and students in colleges and universities.

He said figures suggest that those affected were not in hundreds but in thousands including girls. Even professionals were falling prey to it.

Mirwaiz feared that if the ugly situation continued to remain so, time was not far when Kashmir will turn into India's state of Punjab, where drug abuse was most rampant, the report said.

The Mirwaiz underlined that drug abuse was fast spreading in the downtown areas of Srinagar and it's the Primary responsibility of the parents to give time to their children and be aware of their activities, to help them keep away from drugs.

He said that the Shahr-e-Khass areas especially those adjoining Makhdoom Sahab were reportedly the hub of drug business as almost every day complaints about drug distribution pours in from this area.

Besides this, Mirwaiz said other areas include Malkha and its adjoining areas. He said people residing in these areas have to be vigilant in this regard.

The Mirwaiz made a fervent appeal to parents, teachers, Ulema, Mohalla Committees and Masjid committees to wake up to this reality and take steps in this regard.

He said easy money made available to children makes access to drugs easy for them. He said parents have to take responsibility for this, according to the report.

The Mirwaiz urged that the law enforcing agencies in the occupied valley have to step up and play their role to curb drug abuse and take urgent measures to arrest those behind openly indulging in its trade and distribution.

APP / AHR.