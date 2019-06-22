UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Occupied Kashmir Valley Goes Into Grip Of Severe Drug Addiction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:27 PM

Occupied Kashmir valley goes into grip of severe drug addiction

Terming the growing drug and liquor abuse in Indian occupied Kashmir valley as a cause of great worry and concern, senior hurriyat leader and Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that members from cross section of society have been informing him

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Terming the growing drug and liquor abuse in Indian occupied Kashmir valley as a cause of great worry and concern, senior hurriyat leader and Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that members from cross section of society have been informing him as well as a large number of letters he is receiving, suggesting the menace of drug addiction is spreading far and wide in Srinagar and across the valley especially among the youth including girls, says a report reaching here from across the line of control.

Addressing the Jumma (Friday) prayer gathering at Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar, Mirwaiz said that availability of drugs and its distribution has become a well-organized trade in the valley , especially in Srinagar where during evening hours, drug peddlers openly distribute drugs to distributors and youth at graveyards, parks, playgrounds and anywhere.

He said that Kashmir's young generation was fast falling prey to this unchecked growing menace, according to the report.

Later in a statement issued to the media in Srinagar, Mirwaiz said that the unfortunate part was that the drug peddlers were targeting even school children and students in colleges and universities.

He said figures suggest that those affected were not in hundreds but in thousands including girls. Even professionals were falling prey to it.

Mirwaiz feared that if the ugly situation continued to remain so, time was not far when Kashmir will turn into India's state of Punjab, where drug abuse was most rampant, the report said.

The Mirwaiz underlined that drug abuse was fast spreading in the downtown areas of Srinagar and it's the Primary responsibility of the parents to give time to their children and be aware of their activities, to help them keep away from drugs.

He said that the Shahr-e-Khass areas especially those adjoining Makhdoom Sahab were reportedly the hub of drug business as almost every day complaints about drug distribution pours in from this area.

Besides this, Mirwaiz said other areas include Malkha and its adjoining areas. He said people residing in these areas have to be vigilant in this regard.

The Mirwaiz made a fervent appeal to parents, teachers, Ulema, Mohalla Committees and Masjid committees to wake up to this reality and take steps in this regard.

He said easy money made available to children makes access to drugs easy for them. He said parents have to take responsibility for this, according to the report.

The Mirwaiz urged that the law enforcing agencies in the occupied valley have to step up and play their role to curb drug abuse and take urgent measures to arrest those behind openly indulging in its trade and distribution.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

India Business Hurriyat Conference Punjab Line Of Control Drugs Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Young Srinagar Hub Money National University Prayer Mosque Media All From

Recent Stories

Boy drowned in swimming pool in Multan

2 minutes ago

30 companies take part in Dubai Future Accelerator ..

14 minutes ago

CDA again starts development work at Park Enclave

9 minutes ago

CDA chief visits I-12 dumping site, appreciates wo ..

9 minutes ago

Parliamentarians for accountability against corrup ..

9 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund grants Emirati Entrepreneurs Associat ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.