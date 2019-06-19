UrduPoint.com
Occupied Srinagar, Sonawari, Awantipora Prone To Floods: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:33 PM

Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed abrupt changes in climate over the years, says a report reaching here Wednesday night from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed abrupt changes in climate over the years, says a report reaching here Wednesday night from across the line of control.

According to an IOK disaster management report, 13 districts in Indian held J&K state have been identified as 'multi-hazard districts'.

"Majority areas of the held valley, especially Sonawari, Awantipora and Srinagar, along with parts of Jammu are prone to floods. Upper catchments of all the tributaries of the Jhelum, Indus, Chenab and Tawi rivers are prone to flash floods," the report said. All these areas were worst hit by September-2014 floods and are prone to floods.

While the recent study says that Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir is extremely vulnerable to global warming.

"Based on this assessment, the vulnerability index is found to be the highest for Indian states of Assam (0.72) and Mizoram (0.71), followed by Indian held Jammu and Kashmir (0.62), Manipur (0.59), Meghalaya and West Bengal (both 0.

58), Nagaland (0.57), Himachal Pradesh and Tripura (0.51 both), Arunachal Pradesh (0.47) and Uttarakhand (0.45). Sikkim is the least vulnerable state with the index being 0.42," the report said quoting a recent study.

It says that, "Several drivers of vulnerability are evident for the Indian held state of J&K. These include, in the order of significance, least road density, no area under crop insurance, low area under forests per 1,000 rural households, high percentage of marginal farmers, low percentage area under horticulture crops, low livestock to human ratio and low percentage of women in the overall workforce." The study says that climate change is already occurring and impacting natural ecosystems and human societies.

It says, "To reduce these uncertainties and plan towards sustainable development it is essential to adopt evidence based adaptation planning in IHR. This requires an in-depth understanding of the key risks and vulnerabilities derived from scientific assessments", the report added.

APP / AHR

