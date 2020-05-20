OIC asks world to comply with UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday called upon the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday called upon the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The OIC also termed as "baseless" the recent notification of "Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020".

"OIC has been following with deep concern the unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed territory as recognized by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions" the OIC said in a statement.

This comes as a separate statement as OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) also issued condemnation of the said domicile law imposed by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling the Islamic Summits' and the Council of Foreign Ministers' resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretariat reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of the Valley.

\867\932