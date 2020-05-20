UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Asks World To Comply With UN Security Council Resolutions On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:39 PM

OIC asks world to comply with UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday called upon the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday called upon the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The OIC also termed as "baseless" the recent notification of "Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020".

"OIC has been following with deep concern the unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed territory as recognized by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions" the OIC said in a statement.

This comes as a separate statement as OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) also issued condemnation of the said domicile law imposed by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling the Islamic Summits' and the Council of Foreign Ministers' resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretariat reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of the Valley.

\867\932

Related Topics

India United Nations Condemnation Jammu August 2019 2020 OIC

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan takes short break from social media

5 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt will not impose any new ta ..

18 minutes ago

FDI in IT sector surges to US $ 491.3 mln in first ..

28 seconds ago

Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

30 seconds ago

Telenor velocity introduces digital education solu ..

31 seconds ago

Ukrainian President Says One Term Not Enough to Ca ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.