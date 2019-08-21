UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Calls For Protection Of Kashmiris' Religious Rights

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:20 PM

OIC calls for protection of Kashmiris' religious rights

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Wednesday expressed its serious concerns over curtailment of religious freedom in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), terming it a serious violation of international human rights law and an affront to the Muslims across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Wednesday expressed its serious concerns over curtailment of religious freedom in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), terming it a serious violation of international human rights law and an affront to the Muslims across the world.

"The OIC General Secretariat has learnt with concern the reports of curtailment of religious freedoms of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown even on the auspicious occasion of Eid, denying Eid congregations and preventing Kashmiri Muslims from observing religious rituals," an OIC statement said.

The OIC said the denial of religious rights constituted a serious violation of the international human rights law and was an affront to the Muslims across the world.

"Therefore, the OIC urges Indian authorities to ensure the protection of the rights of Kashmiri Muslims and the exercise of their religious rights without any hindrance," the world Muslim body said.

The OIC also called upon the international community, including the United Nations and other relevant bodies, to increase efforts for a negotiated settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jammu Muslim From

Recent Stories

US Envoy for North Korea Biegun Refutes Rumors on ..

10 minutes ago

Local POL production dips by 8.35 % in FY19

10 minutes ago

TAQA exceeds monthly production target of 1 millio ..

21 minutes ago

Welcome wears thin for Rohingya refugees in Bangla ..

10 minutes ago

AC seals illegal clinic in Mardan

12 minutes ago

Development projects to be completed timely in GB: ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.