OIC Condemns Curfew, Communication Blackout In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

OIC condemns curfew, communication blackout in IOK

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has strongly condemned the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India on occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has strongly condemned the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India on occupied Kashmir.

A press release issued by the OIC office in Jeddah said that the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission called upon India to immediately lift the curfew and communication blockade and restore fundamental freedoms and civil liberties in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Despite this iron curtain blockade, there are credible media reports confirming that over 5,000, mostly young Kashmiris, have been illegally detained by the Indian security forces, entire political leadership is incarcerated without any legal recourse, and journalists and human rights activists are being prosecuted on false charges," the IPHRC said.

It also urged the Indian government to grant access to the UN and OIC fact-finding missions to visit the occupied Kashmir valley to independently and objectively ascertain the human rights situation on the ground.

Meanwhile, normal life remains crippled on the 31st consecutive day, today, in the Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu region. Markets are shut and public transport is off the road since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government had announced repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Valley Transporters Association figures, around 50,000 public transport vehicles remain grounded in the valley since August 5. The train service also remains suspended in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, the UK has said that any allegations of human rights' violations in occupied Kashmir since India revoked the special status of the territory must be thoroughly, promptly and transparently investigated. The British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, told Members of Parliament in the House of Commons in the first parliamentary session after a long summer recess that he had raised the concerns with the Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, during a conversation on August 7 and that the UK will carefully monitor the situation in occupied Kashmir.

