OIC condemns ongoing curfew, communications blackout in Occupied Kashmir

Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned the ongoing security lockdown, curfew and communications blackout in the occupied Kashmir by the Indian occupation forces

According to a press release issued by IPHRC, these arbitrary and unjustified administrative measures have prevented Kashmiris from performing their religious rites, a blatant violation of the right to freedom of religion, Radio Pakistan reported.

The commission is further appalled by the worsening humanitarian situation arising due to long curfews and closure of economic and social activities, which are causing severe hardships for the patients to reach hospitals and general population to replenish food and fuel supplies.