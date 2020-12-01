OIC helps Kashmir issue internationalized: AJK President.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the unequivocal support of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has helped internationalized the Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the unequivocal support of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has helped internationalized the Kashmir issue.

The OIC Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Niamey, Niger, through its strong resolution and declaration highlighting the Indian atrocities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir had poured cold water on the excitement of Indian rulers to push the Kashmir issue on the back burner, he added.

Sardar Masood, in a statement on his return to Islamabad late Sunday night after leading the Kashmiri delegation at the 47th meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council in Niger, thanked the all the OIC member states.

The OIC had always declared the Kashmir conflict as the issue of the Muslim Ummah and stressed the need for its resolution in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, and it still uphold that principled stand, he added.

The AJK president said that details of the Indian brutalities, which the Kashmiri delegation and he himself had given during his address to the meeting, had been incorporated in the declaration, and "we are highly thankful to the OIC Secretary-General and all member states to this effect".

Referring to the OIC's concern over growing hatred against Islam and the Muslims, and Islamophobia in different world regions, he said in his address and in private meetings as well, he told the Muslim foreign ministers that the worst form of Islamophobia could be witnessed in India and the occupied Kashmir, where the Hindu fanatics not only humiliated the Muslims because of their religion, faith and culture, but they had also planned to eliminate the Muslims and remove all symbols of Muslim culture in the whole of South Asia, particularly in India.

Sardar Masood stressed the need of exposing the fascist approach of Narendra Modi and his followers of Hindutva in the Muslim world. For that purpose, he said, a well-coordinated campaign was required to be launched in the entire world in general and the Muslim world in particular so that India's real face stood exposed.