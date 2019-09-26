OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris for right to self-determination, freedom from Indian occupation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reaffirmed its full support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met on the sidelines of the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York. The OIC Secretary General chaired the meeting, said a communiqu of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir issued by the Foreign Office here.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed his counterparts over the recent developments in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Reaffirming the OIC position and resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, they expressed deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) as a result of India's actions of August 5 2019.

The ministerial meeting further reaffirmed that the Jammu & Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute as recognized by UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Secretary-General.

The meeting called on the Human Rights Council to accept and implement the recommendations of UN OHCHR to establish a Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights violations in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

It called on India to allow full and free access to the OIC, IPHRC and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in order to independently investigate reports of the gross and systematic human rights violations taking place there.

The meeting declared that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the core issue between Pakistan and India and its final settlement, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and a UN supervised plebiscite, was indispensable for durable peace and stability in South Asia and beyond.

The OIC contact group denounced attempts to equate the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for liberation from foreign occupation and their right of self-determination, with terrorism.

The OIC Contact Group demanded that India: . rescind its unilateral illegal actions and reiterate its commitment to abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

provide solemn assurances that it will not change the occupied territory's demographic composition and not allow non-Kashmiris to acquire property or residency in Jammu and Kashmir halt its human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, especially the use of pellet guns, lift the curfew, allow peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, release all political prisoners, activists and abducted youth; repeal its draconian emergency laws, and withdraw its heavy military presence from Kashmiri cities, towns and villages; and provide unhindered access to occupied Jammu and Kashmir to human rights organizations and international media to ascertain and report on the situation in the occupied territory.

The meeting directed their respective Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva to periodically brief the UN Secretary General, Presidents of the UN General Assembly and UN Security Council, President of the Human Rights Council and High Commissioner for Human Rights on the evolving developments in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

It requested the OIC Secretary General to send a copy of this Communiqu to the UN Secretary General and present a report on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Annual Coordination Meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers being held on the sidelines of the 74th session of UNGA in New York on September 27, 2019.

Welcomed the statement issued by the UN Secretary General of 8 August 2019 affirming that the position of the United Nations on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir region is governed by the UN Charter, applicable UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the UN Security Council meeting held on August 16 in response to Pakistan's request to consider the situation arising from India's actions.

They affirmed that Indian actions were inconsistent with international law, applicable UN Security Council resolutions and India's own solemn commitments to implement UNSC resolutions.

They expressed grave concern that India's actions aim to change the identity and demographic composition of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to transform it from Muslim-majority state into Hindu-majority territory.

The contact group welcomed the two reports issued by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in June 2018 and July 2019 comprehensively documenting the gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

It deplored the extended, months long, lockdown of the Kashmiri people, round-the-clock curfew and complete communications blackout in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and suppression of Kashmiris protestors who demand freedom from Indian occupation.

It expressed serious concerns over the arbitrary detention and arrest of thousands of people including Kashmiri leadership, professionals and peaceful demonstrators and their transportation to prisons and detention centres outside Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting deplored the indiscriminate use of force, live ammunition and use of pellet guns against unarmed protestors.

The meeting noted with deep concern that the suffering of the Kashmiri people has been exacerbated by lack of access to hospitals, medicines including lifesaving drugs and food supplies.

The ministers expressed deep concern at reports of abduction of young boys and their subjection to torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.

They regretted that India has not allowed the OIC, IPHRC and United Nations Fact Finding Missions to visit Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.