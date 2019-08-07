OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their legitimate rights;criticizes human rights violations in IoK

Ambssador Samir Bakr Diab, representing Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Tuesday expressed OIC's deep concerns over the recent developments in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed full support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to achieve their legitimate rights to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Ambssador Samir Bakr Diab, representing Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Tuesday expressed OIC's deep concerns over the recent developments in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed full support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to achieve their legitimate rights to self-determination.

An emergency meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was held in Jeddah in the wake of illegal actions by India to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

The meeting was chaired by Assistant Secretary General OIC Ambassador Samir Bakr Diab and attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign office in a press release said.

Ambassador Sami Bakr Diab read out the statement of the OIC Secretary General expressing "deep concern over the recent developments in IoK including the escalation of violence by the Indian forces and the measures taken by the Indian authorities that might affect the status of the territory and the rights of the Kashmiri people".

He reaffirmed the OIC's full support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to achieve their legitimate rights, in particular the right to self-determination.

Other members of the Contact Group also made statements condemning the illegal Indian actions and expressing deep concern over the developments while reiterating their continued support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir was formed in 1994 to coordinate policy of the OIC on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are its members. The deliberations of the Contact Group reflect the support of the OIC on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

They called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Contact Group condemned India's recent illegal and unilateral steps, aimed at undermining the demographics and the disputed nature of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in contravention of the relevant UN resolutions, which seriously imperil regional peace and security.

The Contact Group reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute, pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

The Contact Group expressed their support to the efforts of the Pakistan government for the resolution of the dispute and declared solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting emphasized that durable peace in South Asia rests with a just and final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Contact Group urged India again to allow access to the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) and other international rights bodies on the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in order to independently verify the gross and blatant human rights violations.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who led the Pakistan delegation, apprised the participants of the mala-fide Indian attempt to strengthen its illegitimate occupation of IoK.

He said that Indian steps which interfered with the demography of IoK and the disputed status of Jammu & Kashmir were a grave, destabilizing threat to the already volatile situation in South Asia and would have serious implications.

The foreign minister reiterated that no unilateral actions by India could change the disputed nature of Jammu & Kashmir.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The IPHRC representatives briefed the participants about the worsening human rights situation in IoK and called upon the Government of India to implement the recommendations of the Reports of the OIC IPHRC and OHCHR on the Human Rights situation in IoK which called for establishing a Commission for inquiry under the UN auspicious to investigate the human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.