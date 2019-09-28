OIC states must launch BDS campaign against India: AJK president

The AJK President Sardar Masud Khan has called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to leverage its collective strengths to exert pressure on India to stop brutalizing Kashmiri people and repudiate its illegal actions in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK (Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2019) The AJK President Sardar Masud Khan has called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to leverage its collective strengths to exert pressure on India to stop brutalizing Kashmiri people and repudiate its illegal actions in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing annual coordination meeting of the OIC foreign ministers here, he urged the OIC member states to start boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement as recommended by organization's own Independent Human Rights Commission.

He lamented that Kashmir which is rightly called paradise on the earth has been virtually turned by the Indian occupation troops into a hell. "Seven weeks have elapsed that the Kashmiri people have been living in a cage, under an Indian strategy to reduce Muslims of the state to indentured citizens and their homeland into a 21th century colony," he added.

The AJK president said that India had launched systematic genocide of Kashmiri people under the garb of revocation of articles 370 and 35-A. "Thousands of people are being detained, while others are harassed, tortured and killed in midnight raids," he said adding that women’s bodies are treated as spoils of war by the conqueror.

He regretted that for decades we have been knocking at the doors of the OIC ministerial meetings and summits but to no avail. Similarly, our calls to the UN Security Council to give justice and peace to the Kashmiri people have turned on deaf ears. "We have been going to the Human Rights Council and also to the Human Rights Commission, year after years, but we have been left at the mercy of Indian occupation forces and exposed to their terrorism, euphemistically called human rights violations," he added.

The AJK president said that since August 5, international media has been clamoring about India's genocidal campaign and crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir and the rise of Indian fascism in the form of Hindutva.

But the occupier is being recognized and rewarded and the victims are being consigned to the dustbin of history, he regretted.

He asserted that India's crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir, are the biggest blot on the world conscience. It highlights how the post-world war order symbolized by the United Nations is being crippled with abandon by mainstreaming and legitimizing double standards, partiality and selectivity, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that Kashmir is burning and cries and wails of the traumatized Kashmiri people are rising from every hearth and home. "Where are the champions of Responsibility to Protect (R2P) and humanitarian intervention; why are Kashmiris being tuned out," he questioned.

The AJK president appealed to OIC member states and through the OIC, to the United Nations to raise voice for Kashmir before it is too late. "Today it is Kashmir; tomorrow it could be you. Set aside expediency and rescue humanity in Kashmir," he warned.

He also appealed to the UN Security Council to convene a series of sessions to weigh in on India to stop its aggression, massacres, blockades and colonization of Kashmir; and stem a swift drift towards war in South Asia triggered by India.

Sardar Masood Khan also called upon UN secretary general to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir even if India does not concur. "Lastly, my final message: save Kashmiri people, save Kashmir and save the world from the scourge of war," concluded the AJK president.