OIC strongly condemns continued HR violations in occupied Kashmir

JEDDAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) The OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission has strongly condemned the continued human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.During its recently concluded session in Jeddah, the Commission called for international investigations into allegations of systematic human rights violations including serious genocide threats in occupied Kashmir.The Commission noted that the Indian Government in an attempt to quell the Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination, has resorted to relentless political, economic and communication blockade in occupied territory.

The Commission reiterated that the India's move to abrogate Articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution was illegal and void as it is aimed at changing the demographic composition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.The OIC commission demanded India to implement relevant UN resolutions to allow Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self determination through a free and fair plebiscite.