ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ):The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Saturday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of three labourers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, the OIC's human rights organ denounced the killings also confessed by the Indian occupation forces as 'excessive wrongdoing' under draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

"Admission of this heinous act reinforces IPHRC's repeated concerns on intensity & frequency of such crimes committed by Indian forces in IIOJK with impunity under AFSPA supported by the State apparatus under the Hindutva ideology and widely condemned by UN, OHCHR and OIC," the commission said.

The IPHRC urged the international community to establish commission of inquiry under United Nations (UN) to investigate those extrajudicial killings and grave human rights violations and urge India to repeal AFSPA and PSA and respect Kashmiris' right to self-determination as per UN and OIC resolutions.