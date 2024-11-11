Ombudsman team to hold "Khuli Kachehri " in Kotli on Nov 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Nov, 2024) In order to hear public grievances against the services of the AJK- based federal government's institutions, a team of Federal Ombudsman will hold an open court in Kotli city on Friday ( November 15) and issue necessary instructions to the concerned departments for their redressal, an official said on Monday.

"Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has formed a team headed by Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed after taking notice of a large number of complaints against federal government's institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir" Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Media consultant Khalid Sial told APP.

The team would hold an open court at PWD Rest House in Kotli , he said adding that the team consisting of Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and the Consultant would issue instructions on the occasion after listening the complaints against the mismanagement of the federal institutions offices in AJK during the open court.

The local heads of the federal institutions had been directed to be present in the open court so that the legal process could be initiated in response to the public complaints.

