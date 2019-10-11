UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Once Curfew Lifted India Will Have To Face The Ramification

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:07 PM

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said on Friday, the curfew cannot go for long in occupied Kashmir and once it is lifted India will have to face the ramification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said on Friday, the curfew cannot go for long in occupied Kashmir and once it is lifted India will have to face the ramification.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Kashmiris were main stakeholder in Kashmir dispute and they have rejected unconstitutional Indian move in the valley on August 5. India has turned the Kashmir Valley into the largest jail of the world and all modes of communications have been blocked for the last 67 days, he added.

Replaying a question he assured, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will utilize all diplomatic channels for lifting of ruthless curfew from Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed cruel face of India at every international forum. For the first time, Kashmir issue has been highlighted so effectively. We should be thankful to Narendra Modi for his contribution in internationalizing Kashmir issue, he added.

