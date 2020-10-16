One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops in Badgam:IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chadoora area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.