One More Youth Martyred By Indian Troops In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Larnoo area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.
The operation continued till last reports came in.