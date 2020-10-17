One more youth martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Larnoo area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation continued till last reports came in.