One person killed, two others injured in a Kulgam blast

One person was killed and two others were injured in a blast in Kulgam district located in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :One person was killed and two others were injured in a blast in Kulgam district located in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, some people were trying to set on fire some trash in which the explosive material was lying went off at Chuder Ban in Khudwani area of the district.

In the blast, one person identified as Nazir Ahmed Butt died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries.

Both the injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre, Qaimoh, where from one of them was referred to district hospital Islamabad for specialized treatment.