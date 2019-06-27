UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed, Two Others Injured In A Kulgam Blast

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

One person killed, two others injured in a Kulgam blast

One person was killed and two others were injured in a blast in Kulgam district located in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :One person was killed and two others were injured in a blast in Kulgam district located in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, some people were trying to set on fire some trash in which the explosive material was lying went off at Chuder Ban in Khudwani area of the district.

In the blast, one person identified as Nazir Ahmed Butt died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries.

Both the injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre, Qaimoh, where from one of them was referred to district hospital Islamabad for specialized treatment.

Related Topics

India Injured Islamabad Fire Died Ahmed Butt Media From

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

22 minutes ago

Rooney smashes winning goal from inside his own ha ..

8 minutes ago

England coach Jones to take charge of Barbarians

8 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces to Receive Various Cutting Ed ..

9 minutes ago

Dispute disrupts reopening of revered Jerusalem ar ..

9 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan faces new crisis as ex-leader stripped ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.