Only 1 Percent Of IIOJK Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 So Far: Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

Only 1 percent of IIOJK population vaccinated against COVID-19 so far: Report

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday said only one percent of the population in the IIOJK has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday said only one percent of the population in the IIOJK has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

"That means most of the people are still susceptible to COVID-19 infection," said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan, says a report reaching here Tuesday evening from across the line of control (LoC).

"As per the vaccination data, the IIOJK has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 6,34,953 people as on March 30, 2021. The figure represents 5 percent of IIOJK's 1.25 crore population. Full vaccination (both doses) has been given to 1, 42,895 people which represent 1 percent of the population", the DAK President underlined, according to the report.

"We need to vaccinate around 70 percent of the IIOJK population to bring an end to the ongoing public health crisis," DAK President emphatically said.

"When enough people are vaccinated, virus can't find any host to survive, replicate and move on", he added.

"This is how pandemic will subside," he said.

"But with current vaccination rate, it will take years to a decade to reach the goal.

" "Vaccine hesitancy is a cause of major concern," Dr Nisar said.

"People are not coming forward for the vaccine. Misinformation and wrong perceptions about the vaccine are keeping people away from the vaccine", he underlined.

"Another reason why the goal can't be achieved is because children who constitute a huge proportion of the population are not vaccinated," he said.

"There are around 4.8 million children in IIOJK who cannot be vaccinated." "Vaccine is the only way to stop the pandemic," Dr Nisar said.

"In order to get back to normal, we need enough people to get vaccinated", he said.

"The sooner we get more people vaccinated, the sooner we start reliving our lives," the DAK President said.

"The best way to circumvent COVID-19 variants is to continue to vaccinate more and more people as quickly as possible", he said.

"If we leave a large number of the population unimmunized, we will not be able to break the chain of infection and pandemic will linger on. And, we will continue to have fresh waves of Covid-19 infection," Dr Nisar said.

