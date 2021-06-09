UrduPoint.com
Only UN Resolutions Provide Way Forward To Reach Permanent Settlement Of Kashmir Issue: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:02 PM

Only UN resolutions provide way forward to reach permanent settlement of Kashmir issue: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider said the Kashmiris living at both sides of the line of control were always committed to encourage early resolution of the Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider said the Kashmiris living at both sides of the line of control were always committed to encourage early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"Holding of an impartial plebiscite in line with the United Nations relevant resolutions is the only way to settle the long standing Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and ever lasting peace in the region", he said while addressing public meetings at various places in Dheerkot Sub Division of Bagh district late Tuesday.

Farooq Haider Khan asserted that over thirty thousand big and small developmental projects of mass public welfare have been completed by his government to bring about a socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

He said developmental funds were projected equally in all the Constituencies of the state without any political considerations.

He maintained that infrastructure was developed and jobs were given on merit to the eligible educated youth.

He said that AJK Government would complete developmental process with the massive support of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

. The Prime Minister lauded all governments of Pakistan for extending generous financial assistance for the development of Azad Jammu Kashmir enableling the government to complete mega developmental projects for welfare of the people of the state.

Haider earlier, inaugurated various developmental projects in the area including construction of roads and bridges.

He assured that his Government would complete developmental process with the massive public support in the State. Ends / APP / AHR.

