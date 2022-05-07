(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several opposition parties on Saturday jointly rejected the delimitation panel's report and termed it as highly objectionable, biased and politically motivated.

The Jammu-based All Parties United Morcha (APUM), comprising Congress, National Conference, CPI-M and CPI besides several social organisations, rejected the final delimitation report, claiming that it is highly partisan, motivated and against all basic norms of delimitation like contiguity, connectivity, population, physical feature and public convenience.

The commission has totally ignored the ground realities and neglected the convenience and aspirations of the people of different areas, the APUM said in a statement in Jammu, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It said that the exercise of the commission was an eye wash as the report was prepared at the behest of the ruling BJP.

The APUM has called for an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the situation emerging after the highly objectionable report, the statement said and appealed to all like-minded parties and organisations to come together to raise their voice against the report.

A large number of representations were submitted by the general public and opposition parties within a short period of time after the publication of the draft report but hardly any genuine objections or representations were considered. Only an eye wash of public hearing was conducted without considering the most genuine objections, the statement said.

It said the commission had neglected the fundamental principles and norms and had done great injustice to different areas, segments and communities.