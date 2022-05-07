UrduPoint.com

Opposition Parties Reject Delimitation Panel's Report On IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Opposition parties reject delimitation panel's report on IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several opposition parties on Saturday jointly rejected the delimitation panel's report and termed it as highly objectionable, biased and politically motivated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several opposition parties on Saturday jointly rejected the delimitation panel's report and termed it as highly objectionable, biased and politically motivated.

The Jammu-based All Parties United Morcha (APUM), comprising Congress, National Conference, CPI-M and CPI besides several social organisations, rejected the final delimitation report, claiming that it is highly partisan, motivated and against all basic norms of delimitation like contiguity, connectivity, population, physical feature and public convenience.

The commission has totally ignored the ground realities and neglected the convenience and aspirations of the people of different areas, the APUM said in a statement in Jammu, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It said that the exercise of the commission was an eye wash as the report was prepared at the behest of the ruling BJP.

The APUM has called for an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the situation emerging after the highly objectionable report, the statement said and appealed to all like-minded parties and organisations to come together to raise their voice against the report.

A large number of representations were submitted by the general public and opposition parties within a short period of time after the publication of the draft report but hardly any genuine objections or representations were considered. Only an eye wash of public hearing was conducted without considering the most genuine objections, the statement said.

It said the commission had neglected the fundamental principles and norms and had done great injustice to different areas, segments and communities.

Related Topics

Hearing India Jammu Congress Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed as acting PT ..

Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed as acting PTV MD

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieves over death of ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieves over death of journalist

4 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy in Poland Closes V-Day Events for ..

Russian Embassy in Poland Closes V-Day Events for Public Over Calls for Violence

4 minutes ago
 UK, Belarusian Citizens Detained Near Launch Pad i ..

UK, Belarusian Citizens Detained Near Launch Pad in Baikonur - Rogozin

4 minutes ago
 UN food agency urges reopening of Ukraine's Odesa ..

UN food agency urges reopening of Ukraine's Odesa ports to avert global hunger c ..

1 hour ago
 Immediate relief is government's top priority: CM ..

Immediate relief is government's top priority: CM Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.