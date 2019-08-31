Organization of Kashmir Coalition appreciates Pakistan for showing solidarity Kashmiris

The United Kingdom based Organization of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) has appreciated Pakistan for its unflinching support and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris struggling for their freedom from Indian occupation

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The United Kingdom based Organization of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) has appreciated Pakistan for its unflinching support and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris struggling for their freedom from Indian occupation.

"The people of Pakistan, its armed forces and political leadership have once again reiterated their solidarity and support for the struggling and oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) held hostage by Hindutva fascist supremacy and racist dispensation sitting in New Delhi (India)," Prof Nazir A Shawl, OKC's Executive Council member, told APP.

Strongly condemning the Indian atrocities and gross human rights violation in the IOJ&K, Prof Shawl said Narendra Modi's fascist government was adding to the pain and agony of Kashmiri people, who were standing firm under all odds for attaining their right of self-determination.

"At this point of time, the United Nations, the international community and all those, who believe in democratic expression, should take immediate measures to get the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir relief from the Indian state terrorism led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.

Prof Nazir Shawl said by abrogating constitutional articles 370 and 35 A to end the special status of IOJ&K, the Modi government government had committed a suicide attack on the Indian constitution. It was a violation of the UN resolutions, he added.

He reiterated that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle against Indian subjugation of their motherland till realization of their birthright to self-determination.