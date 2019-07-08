Our Kashmir policy to remain unchanged: US

Terming the recent shelling and tension on Lo C as matter of grave concern US has made it clear that its Kashmir policy stands unchanged noting that both Pakistan and India will have to make headway in mutual talks on Kashmir issue

WASHINTONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Terming the recent shelling and tension on Lo C as matter of grave concern US has made it clear that its Kashmir policy stands unchanged noting that both Pakistan and India will have to make headway in mutual talks on Kashmir issue.According to foreign news agency it has been said in a statement issued by US state department it is US policy that both Pakistan and India should accelerate the pace of talks on Kashmir conundrum because US is pursuing this policy that interference should be avoided by respecting sovereignty of both the countries.

It was further stated in the statement that the latest shelling on LoC is source of grave concern and such situation will have to be reined in.Both the countries will have to make progress on Kashmir issue because this issue is holding peace of subcontinent hostage, statement added.We are keeping a strict watch over the situation in subcontinent but we cannot afford interference,.

Statement further said.