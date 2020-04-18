UrduPoint.com
Over 1,200 IoK Workers Go On Hunger Strike In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:35 PM

Almost 1,200 workers from occupied Kashmir, who have completed their quarantine period of fourteen days in different camps in Pathankot district of Indian Punjab, are on a hunger strike for the last three days seeking return to their homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Almost 1,200 workers from occupied Kashmir, who have completed their quarantine period of fourteen days in different camps in Pathankot district of Indian Punjab, are on a hunger strike for the last three days seeking return to their homes.

The workers were stranded in Pathankot after the Indian government imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The workers had been put in quarantine in seven different camps, officials said.

After their quarantine period ended, they refused to take meals, seeking evacuation to their hometowns, they added.

The workers had arrived in Pathankot from mainly Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi but were stopped at Punjab's border with Kashmir due to the lockdown.

