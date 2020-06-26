Over 200 domicile certificates issued to non-residents in Doda ditrict of IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Indian government has stepped up its efforts to change the Muslim majority status of the Indian occupied Kashmir territory into a minority.

According to Kashmir Media Service in the fresh assault on the demographic composition of the occupied territory, the occupation authorities has started issuing domicile certificates to the Indian citizens putting up in Doda district of Jammu region.

A camp has been set up in Doda by the district administration to issue domicile certificates to the non-residents.

"We'd received directives to provide certificates in two stages. We called a meeting of all field staffs and drafted a schedule. We are giving certificate to students in the first step. The staff has been working for three days. We want to cover the maximum number of students," said Shabbir Malik, Tehsildar of Doda.

So far more than 200 such certificates have been issued by the authorities.