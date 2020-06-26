UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 Domicile Certificates Issued To Non-residents In Doda Ditrict Of IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:27 PM

Over 200 domicile certificates issued to non-residents in Doda ditrict of IOK

The Indian government has stepped up its efforts to change the Muslim majority status of the Indian occupied Kashmir territory into a minority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Indian government has stepped up its efforts to change the Muslim majority status of the Indian occupied Kashmir territory into a minority.

According to Kashmir Media Service in the fresh assault on the demographic composition of the occupied territory, the occupation authorities has started issuing domicile certificates to the Indian citizens putting up in Doda district of Jammu region.

A camp has been set up in Doda by the district administration to issue domicile certificates to the non-residents.

"We'd received directives to provide certificates in two stages. We called a meeting of all field staffs and drafted a schedule. We are giving certificate to students in the first step. The staff has been working for three days. We want to cover the maximum number of students," said Shabbir Malik, Tehsildar of Doda.

So far more than 200 such certificates have been issued by the authorities.

Related Topics

India Minority Jammu Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

Iraqi Security Forces Seize Rocket Launcher Worksh ..

3 minutes ago

African Union to Deploy Military Observers to Liby ..

3 minutes ago

Speedy car kills four in Karachi

3 minutes ago

UAE government allows commercial centres, restaura ..

3 minutes ago

Egypt Aims to Protect Own Borders, Any Interventio ..

7 minutes ago

UN chief calls for 'effective' multilateralism to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.