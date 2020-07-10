Over 3200 domicile certificates issued in five IOK districts

(@FahadShabbir)

In Indian occupied Kashmir, more than 3,200 domicile certificates have been issued to the non-locals in five districts of the Kashmir Valley, allowing them to buy property, acquire land and apply for jobs in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, more than 3,200 domicile certificates have been issued to the non-locals in five districts of the Kashmir Valley, allowing them to buy property, acquire land and apply for jobs in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the move is in violation of international law aimed at turning the Muslim majority region of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

Srinagar-based daily Kashmir Monitor citing data said that around 10,000 applications have been received by the occupied Kashmir's administration for domicile certificates in the Kashmir Valley and more than 3200 people have been granted certificates in Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Bandipore districts so far.

The highest number of 1433 domicile certificates has been issued in Kupwara district where nearly 5200 applications have been received by the authorities.

The daily pointed out that data related to Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Shopian, and Islamabad districts could not be collected as the respective district development commissioners did not respond to the repeated calls and the messages from The Kashmir Monitor for the last five days.