Over 4500 Detained Under PSA In IOK Since Aug 05

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:02 PM

Over 4,500 persons among total over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, since repeal of special status of the territory by the Indian government on 5th August, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Over 4,500 persons among total over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, since repeal of special status of the territory by the Indian government on 5th August, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists and youth.

According to Kashmir Media Service, principal Secretary of occupied Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, confirmed to media that over 4,500 people have been arrested under the PSA. The law allows the authorities to keep anyone under detention for up to two years without trial.

Meanwhile, the curfew and communication blackout continue in valleys of Kashmir, Peer Panchal and Chenab on the 27th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines. The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closing of tv channels. The printing of local newspapers remains suspended while schools shut.

