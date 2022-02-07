Over 8,500 mass graves reported in 89 villages of IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Around 8,500 mass graves reported in 89 villages of six different districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 8,500 mass graves reported in 89 villages of six different districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Ministry of Human Rights, there are over 8,500 mass graves found in 89 villages of six districts of IIOJK.

In a tweet shared here, the ministry said that according to detailed infographic listing, the war crimes of Indian occupation forces increased in IIOJK.