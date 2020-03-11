Over dozen youth arrest in IOK by Indian army

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Indian troops arrested over a dozen youth during the ongoing crackdown operations in Pulwama district, in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops launched massive cordon and search operations in Sirnoo, Monghama and Kareemabad areas of the district. They barged into houses, ransacked household goods and arrested, at least, 13 youth.

The troops also harassed the inmates. A police official said the youth were arrested on charges of taking part in anti-India protests.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, an APHC constituent, during a meeting, chaired by its Patron Syed Hussain in Srinagar said that the creation of a new political party with the support of Hindu extremist organizations, Bharatiya Janta Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is a betrayal of the blood of Kashmiri martyrs.

The statement said, Altaf Bukhari and other turncoats, who have joined hands with BJP and RSS to help India continue its oppression in occupied Kashmir, should not forget the fate of leaders like Shaikh Muhammad Abdullah and others for betraying the Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Omar Adil Dar, addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said that the relations between Pakistan and India cannot improve without settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Organizer of Jammu and Kashmir People's League, Ahmed Sheikh, along with a delegation visited the residence of a martyred youth, Aamir Ahmad, in Malhora, Shopian, to express solidarity with his family.

He said the unresolved Kashmir dispute poses a great threat to peace in the region.

The High Court of occupied Kashmir has directed the Indian authorities to respond to a petition seeking the shifting of illegally detained Kashmir Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, from New Delhi's Tihar Jail to Srinagar.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, was presented before a TADA court in Jammu in a false case filed against him in 2012.

The court listed the case for next hearing on April 09. The APHC leader spent most part of his life in jail since 2008. In the last 25 years, he has been booked 37 times under PSA.

In London, an exhibition titled"Stop Genocide in Kashmir"was organized on the Commonwealth Day, which is celebrated by the alliance of 54 countries around the globe on the second Monday of March. The participants of the exhibition were informed that India being a member of the Commonwealth was violating all the core values of the organization, which revolve around peace,democracy and human rights.