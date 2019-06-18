Over Rs. 1.21 trillion AJK budget for new fiscal year announced

(@imziishan)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday presented over Rs. 1.21 trillion AJK budget for the new fiscal year 2019-20

The state government claimed it the largest budget in AJK's history amounting Rs. 1 trillion 21 billion and 560 million for the new fiscal year 2019-20 presented in Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly which met in the state's metropolis with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair.

Presenting the budget for approval by the house, AJK Finance Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi said Rs. 97 billion had been allocated for ongoing expenditures, whereas Rs. 24.560 billion had been earmarked for development expenditure. "An 11 percent increase has been made in Annual Development Programme for next financial year, the minister said adding that it included Rs. 9 billion 801 million for highways, Rs. 2 billion 670 million for education and Rs. 750 million placed for health sector.

The salaries of employees of Grade-1 to 16 had been increased 10 percent while from grade 17 to 20 there was an increase of 5 percent. 10 percent increase had been proposed for pension, he announced.

Presenting an outlay of current and revised budget estimates, Finance Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi said in next annual development budget 40 percent of total outlay had been allocated for communication sector, 11 percent for education, 10 for physical planning and housing, 9 percent local government, 8 percent for power, 6 percent for foreign aid projects, 3 percent for health, while 13 percent funds have been set aside for other productive sectors.

The minister said under annual development expenditures 419 million were set aside for agriculture and livestock in the next financial year, 95 million for civil defense, 202.497 million for development authorities, 60 million for environment, 1 billion 343 million for projects being run by foreign aid. 550 million for forests, wild life and fisheries, 750 million for health, 528 million for industries and minerals, 20 million for transport, 37 million for information and media development, 235 million for Information Technology, 2 billion 355 million for local government and rural development, 2 billion 405 million for physical planning and housing, 2 billion 70 million for electricity, 264.6 million for research and development, 104.455 million for rehabilitation/resettlement , 150 million for social welfare and women development, 200 million for sports, youth and culture, 200 million for tourism, 9 billion 901 million for roads, communication and works had been set aside.

Describing the expenditure of expected income during the next fiscal year the finance minister said the expenditure of total receipts had been estimated 97 billion.

He said 25 billion 600 million were expected from tax revenue, 85 million from law and order, 75 million from revenue department, 300 million from stamp papers, 40 million from transport authority, 15 billion 100 million from electricity, 720 million miscellaneous, 40 million from industries, 210 million from police, 0.35 million from jails, 357 million from communication and works, 160 million from education, 145.65 million from health, 40 million from religious affairs, 251 million from food department, 10 million from agriculture, 30 million from wild life and fisheries, 35 million from animal husbandry, 400 million from forests, 7.0 million labour, 4.0 million from sericulture, 40 million from government printing press, 15 million from armed services board, 54 billions 850 million from grants, 600 million from water use charges, 10 million from minerals, 25 million from tourism, 450 million from loan advances and 2 billion 600 million from adjustment of overdraft.

Stating the details of ongoing expenditures, the minister said 4 billion 546.9 million were being spent on general administration, 962.3 million on board of revenue, 21.4 million on stamp papers, 32.4 million on rehabilitation department, 1 billion 49.4 million on rehabilitation and relief, 20 billion on pension, 162.7 million on information, 1 billion 718.5 million on judiciary, 5 billion 993.8 million on police, 194.1 million on jails, 203 million on civil defense, 76.5 million on armed services, 3 billion 660.2 million on communication and works, 27 billion 169.0 million on education, 9 billion 69.8 million on health, 83.2 million on sports youth and culture, 177.9 million on religious affairs, 444.5 million on social welfare and women development, 764.8 million on agriculture, 697.7 million on livestock, 265.9 million on food, 1 billion 600 million on state business, 1 billion 117.4 million on forests, 43.8 million on cooperative, 8 billion 594.8 million on electricity, 599.2 million local government and rural development, 151.9 million on industry and mineral development, 67.5 million on printing press, 95.7 million on sericulture, 173.7 million on tourism, wild life and fisheries and 15 billion 383.7 million on miscellaneous (grants).

The Total expenditure comes to 95 billion 740 million while capital expenditures are 1 billion 260 million. The total of these expenditures comes to 97 billion rupees.