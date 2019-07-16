UrduPoint.com
Over Thousand Booked Under PSA In IoK

The authorities invoked draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on a teenage boy, Huzaifa Ahmad Butt, and sent him to Udhampur jail in Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The authorities invoked draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on a teenage boy, Huzaifa Ahmad Butt, and sent him to Udhampur jail in Jammu.

The 17- year-old boy from Pattan was facing illegal detention in Baramulla jail for the past six months. He has now been shifted to Udhampur jail, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Over a thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists and students are facing illegal detention under black laws in jails of Jammu and in India's infamous Tihar jail. Prominent among them are Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmida Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Sarjan Barkati, Qazi Yasir, Advocate Zahid Ali, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Noor Muhamamd Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Boya, Bashir Kashmiri, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Shahid-ul-Islam, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Javiad Ahmad But, Mohammad Ishaq Ganai, Nazir Ahmad Shaikh and journalist Aasif Sultan.

Indian authorities are using the draconian law as a tool to prolong the illegal detention of Kashmiri political prisoners. Under this law, an individual is kept in prison from six months to two two-years, but each time on the expiry of the detention period, the authorities slap another PSA on him to prevent his release.

World human rights bodies have been demanding of Indian authorities to repeal draconian laws including Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Indian Held Kashmir IHK.

