Overseas Kashmiris, a catalyst in internationalising Kashmir dispute – Masood Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that the Pakistan-Kashmir diaspora community has become a the catalyst for internationalizing the Kashmir dispute; and this – almost 10 million strong – community has established robust inroads into the political, economic, social, and commercial circles of the countries they reside in.

The President made these remarks while meeting Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar, Chairman European Union-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe, who called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

Chaudhry Pervez apprised the President of the efforts of his organization in raising the Kashmir issue and help create awareness on the plight of the Kashmiris living under Indian oppression in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He praised the President for his consistent endeavors in creating a wider understanding of the Kashmir issue by reaching out to parliamentarians, opinion makers, and civil society members in Europe. He also invited the President to visit Europe, where the EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe would, in the near future, organize Kashmir seminars and conferences at parliaments of leading EU nations.

Sardar Masood said that the people Kashmir and Pakistan are indebted to our diaspora a community for their sterling contributions towards raising awareness on Kashmir. He said that Pervez Losar and his organization have played a pivotal role in taking the Kashmir issue to the streets and squares of European capitals by closely working with the European Parliament and engaging the general public.

The President especially praised the efforts of the EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe for organizing mass rallies and demonstrations across Europe on August 5, this year, marking the first anniversary of the military lockdown in IOJK. He reiterated the need to transform the Kashmir dispute into an international civil rights movement, mobilizing masses on the scale of anti-Vietnam War and anti-Apartheid demonstrations witnessed in the last century.