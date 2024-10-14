Open Menu

Overseas Kashmiris Always Played Key Role In Country's Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Mirpur District Council, Chairman, Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga Monday said that overseas Kashmiris had always played an important role in the country's development through the best of their hard working skills and abilities

MIRPUR (AJK0, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Mirpur District Council, Chairman, Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga Monday said that overseas Kashmiris had always played an important role in the country's development through the best of their hard working skills and abilities.

In this regard, the red carpet reception to overseas is lessor as long as their heavy economic contribution to the country's economy.

He was talking to prominent Kashmiri leader and Councilor Hand Burn Borough Council, United kingdom Chaudhry Munsif Dad who called on him at the office of district council here.

The District Chairman continued that overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris were the backbone of our economy, who always played a key role in highlighting the Kashmir issue abroad as well.

They also discussed the matters of mutual interest including development work.

Earlier, Naveed Akhtar Goga along with the officers and employees of the District Council welcomed the distinguished guests.

Speaking on this occasion, Chaudhry Munsif Dad said that overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris had a lot of love and attachment with the motherland.

He said that in his personal capacity, he handed over Rs. seven million to the AJK government for devolpment and in the near future, he will bring more projects with the support of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris for which we need more support from local people and the public institutions", he added.

