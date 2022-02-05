UrduPoint.com

Painting Exhibition Arranged At FAC For Kashmir Day

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a painting exhibition in its Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium on Saturday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day

Director FAC Zahid Iqbal inaugurated the exhibition and informed the participants that the exhibition is depicting the cruelty and barbarism of Indian forces in Kashmir valley.

He said that Kashmiri people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom and their blood would surely bring revolution in the region.

He said that entry in photo exhibition is totally free of cost so that the people could realize Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris through pictures.

Later, a rally was also taken out from FAC and a large number of people including schoolchildren participated in it and chanted slogans against Indian barbarism.

Assistant Directors FAC Asad Hayat and Asghar Bhatti, PRO Madam Rakhshanda, Site Coordinator Aneel Gilani and others were also present on the occasion.

