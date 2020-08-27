Pak-Kashmir Diaspora forum pays tributes to martyrs of Karbala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) : Reiterating to follow the foot prints of the martyrs of Karbala for the sake of righteousness, truth and justice, UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said on Thursday that the supreme sacrifices given by the martyrs of Karbala under the leadership of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his brave companions were a victory for humanity, upholding of the Islamic teachings and principles along with the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala reminded the Muslims to be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for promotion of higher values and the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Addressing a special meeting to pay tributes to the Martyrs of Karabala at a special congregation held at the head office of the GPKSC in London Thursday morning , the speakers including the GPKSC Supremo Raja Sikander Khan, President of the organization Kala Khan and others said the day had the most significant place in the Islamic history because on this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) along with his family members and companions embraced martyrdom in the battle of Karbala, establishing the tragic event unforgettable till the day of judgment, said a message reaching and released to the media here Thursday evening.

Every year, the speakers continued these sacrifices rekindle the spirit that in the face of evil forces and vice, the Muslims should not be hesitant from even sacrificing their lives.

Speaking on this occasion, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said "following those supreme sacrifices, our history is replete with the personalities who always stood up for principles of truth and justice".

Khan emphasized upon the people to reiterate their resolve to seek guidance from the highest lessons of the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which were the manifestation of complete obedience to the teachings of islam besides raising the standards of truthfulness in the face of forces of darkness.

The GPKSC chief prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir and early success of Kashmiris just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from long Indian illegal occupation and complete adoption of the real message of Youm-e-Ashur.

Expressing his views on this occasion on Youm-e-Ashur, the GPKSC President Kala Khan said the day revived the unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him). ''Though Youm-e-Ashur has great significance due to various other religious aspects, but it assumes greater importance due to the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)," he added.

The meeting prayed for the up-gradation of the status of the martyrs in Jannah � besides for the upholding and flourishing of the teachings of Islam, the only best code of life for getting rid here and hereafter.