Pak, Kashmiri Children Brilliant By Birth: Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:17 PM

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Almighty Allah has blessed every Pakistani and Kashmiri child with extraordinary potential and capabilities, and if these capabilities are properly utilized, these children can bring laurels for the country and the nation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Almighty Allah has blessed every Pakistani and Kashmiri child with extraordinary potential and capabilities, and if these capabilities are properly utilized, these children can bring laurels for the country and the nation.
Congratulating Arfa Asif, a class-III student of Naval College Islamabad on securing gold medal in the 29th International Kangaroo Mathematics Contest, he said that every Pakistani and the Kashmiri child is brilliant by birth, and we have great expectations that our today's children through their brilliance would play an active role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Former Amir of Jamaat Islami Azad Kashmir Abdur Rashid Turabi has also appreciated Arfa Asif for this honor, and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless her with every success in her future life.
Arfa Asif is the grand-daughter of Controller News (ret) Radio Pakistan Islamabad and former Editor Azad Kashmir Radio Muzaffarabad, Mahmood Riazuddin.

