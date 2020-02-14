UrduPoint.com
Pak-Turk Close, Brotherly Relationship Dates Back To Emergence Of Pakistan: Farooq Haider

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said that our close, brotherly relationship with Turkey dates back to emergence of Pakistan and the transformation of Turkey into a modern and progressive country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said that our close, brotherly relationship with Turkey dates back to emergence of Pakistan and the transformation of Turkey into a modern and progressive country.

Talking to ptv outside the Parliament House , he said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir are very much grateful to the Turk President for his clear and unflinching support to the people of Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's stand on Kashmir.

Turkey has emerged as global power and we are willing to make it more prosper, he expressed.

