Pakistan acknowledges over 50 countries joining its call in support of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan has expressed gratitude to over 50 countries for becoming part of its Joint Statement in support of the people of Kashmir, reinforcing serious concerns of the international community about the unprecedented restrictions, continued curfew and curtailment of fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

On behalf of over 50 states, Pakistan had presented Joint Statement to the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday regarding the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan appreciates the joint call by these countries for removal of restrictions, respect and protection of the Kashmiri people, implementation of the recommendations of UN's Kashmir reports and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions," a Foreign Office statement said issued here.

The Joint Statement mentioned the deteriorating situation in Indian Administered Jammu and Kashmir, especially following decisions taken on August 5, 2019, and called for urgent attention by the Human Rights Council and human rights mechanisms.

It drew attention towards the concern expressed by the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet regarding the impact of recent actions on the human rights of Kashmiris and also the statements of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and UN Special Procedures expressing serious concerns over the continuous curfew.

The Joint Statement highlighted the statement by UN Secretary-General Ant�nio Guterres on August 8, 2019 where he said that "the position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions" - the position also been corroborated by OHCHR's Kashmir Reports.

The joint call urged the international community to take notice of immediate halt to the excessive use of force, especially the use of pellet guns and press for regular reporting by the UN High Commissioner for human rights on Jammu and Kashmir.

It also demanded a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the implementation of the UNSC resolutions.