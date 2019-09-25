UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Continues Raising Kashmir Issue At Every Int'l Fora

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:12 PM

Defense Analyst Abdullah Gul said on Wednesday that Pakistan will continue raising Kashmir issue at every international fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Defense Analyst Abdullah Gul said on Wednesday that Pakistan will continue raising Kashmir issue at every international fora.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan has clear stance that issue of Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Unfortunately International community and United Nations have failed to pressurize India to stop atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said international community should realize grave situation in the region, and any confrontation between two nuclear states will result in massive catastrophe.

It is appreciable that Pakistan had adopted very balanced approach in order to raise Kashmir issue globally, he added.

