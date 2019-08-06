UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Counts On UNSC To Address Jammu-Kashmir In August - Diplomatic Source

Tue 06th August 2019

Pakistan Counts on UNSC to Address Jammu-Kashmir in August - Diplomatic Source

Pakistan counts on the UN Security Council to discuss the issue of Muslim minorities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir before the end of August, and the decision on the date of the meeting will be made today, a diplomatic source in the Pakistani mission to the UN told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The meeting could happen before the end of August," the source said. "The Ambassador [Maleena Lodhi] is meeting today with the President of the Security Council to explore the options on the meeting. The decision on holding it will be taken today."

The source added that Pakistan considers bringing the issue of India's move to cancel the autonomous status of the Jammu and Kashmir state not only to the Security Council but to the UN General Assembly.

On Monday, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind ordered that Article 370 of the constitution, which has guaranteed the Muslim-dominated Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy since 1947, be revoked.

The upper house supported the decision shortly afterward.

"We have started a diplomatic push at all fronts," the source said, citing the move as a contravention of the existing UN resolution.

The source added that on Sunday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi sent a letter to the UN Security Council warning that India was preparing to proceed with withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and expressing concerns about the developments.

