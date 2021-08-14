UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ideologically, Geographically Incomplete Without Kashmir: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:52 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minster Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tributes to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent as a result of which a new Islamic state was emerged on the world map

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minster Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tributes to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent as a result of which a new Islamic state was emerged on the world map.

In his message on Independence Day of Pakistan being celebrated across the country and at both sides of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, he said Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle of Muslims of the Subcontinent under the charismatic and dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister AJK said the day reminds us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect and safeguard our religious, cultural and social values.

He said that Pakistan was the ultimate destination and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and they had been struggling to liberate the Occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and accession of the entire state to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was ideologically and geographically incomplete without Kashmir and Kashmiri people had already linked their destiny with Pakistan and added, the passing of historical resolution of State's accession to Pakistan had infused a new spirit among the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister reassured the Kashmiri brethren that we stood by them and the day was not far off when the Occupied Kashmir would be liberated from Indian clutches and Kashmiris would celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan together.

He made it clear that the change in the demography of the state through constitutional amendments by India had been rightly rejected by the Kashmiri people and India would not be able to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of Occupied Kashmir with the use of military force.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi highly thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for effectively projecting the illegal action of the Indian government of August 5, 2019 and highlighted the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

