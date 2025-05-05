Pakistan Is Militarily Stronger Than India: AJK PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:32 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday said Pakistan is militarily stronger than India and it will receive a swift and harder response from Pakistan if it attempted to commit any form of aggression.
He said this while talking to a delegation of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the State metropolis.
He emphasized that he represents 20 million Kashmiris as the prime minister of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that Pakistan is a nuclear power, which serves as a potential deterrent against foreign aggression, was an eyesore for its enemy.
"Modi does not have the courage to cross the international border, however, we need to be extra cautious, vigilant and united in the face of conspiracies being hatched against our beloved motherland", he remarked.
"My pain is that my children are being martyred every day in occupied Kashmir", the PM said, adding that Kashmiris were being blinded and brutalized, killed, maimed and murdered by the Indian occupation forces every now and then.
"India, a country of 1.5 billion and the fourth largest power, could not tolerate my three interviews", he added.
"Kashmir is the best place for guerrilla warfare. Azad Kashmir will turn into a graveyard for the Indian army if it attempts to cross the LoC", he added.
In response to a question, he said that the brave people of occupied Kashmir have engaged nine lakh Indian soldiers. It is because of them that the Kashmir issue stands alive, the AJK PM concluded.
