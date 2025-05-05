Open Menu

Pakistan Is Militarily Stronger Than India: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday said Pakistan is militarily stronger than India and it will receive a swift and harder response from Pakistan if it attempted to commit any form of aggression

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday said Pakistan is militarily stronger than India and it will receive a swift and harder response from Pakistan if it attempted to commit any form of aggression.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the State metropolis.

He emphasized that he represents 20 million Kashmiris as the prime minister of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan is a nuclear power, which serves as a potential deterrent against foreign aggression, was an eyesore for its enemy.

"Modi does not have the courage to cross the international border, however, we need to be extra cautious, vigilant and united in the face of conspiracies being hatched against our beloved motherland", he remarked.

"

"My pain is that my children are being martyred every day in occupied Kashmir", the PM said, adding that Kashmiris were being blinded and brutalized, killed, maimed and murdered by the Indian occupation forces every now and then.

"India, a country of 1.5 billion and the fourth largest power, could not tolerate my three interviews", he added.

"Kashmir is the best place for guerrilla warfare. Azad Kashmir will turn into a graveyard for the Indian army if it attempts to cross the LoC", he added.

In response to a question, he said that the brave people of occupied Kashmir have engaged nine lakh Indian soldiers. It is because of them that the Kashmir issue stands alive, the AJK PM concluded.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary Gener ..

PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM

Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM

1 minute ago
 NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus W ..

NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

21 minutes ago
 Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urge ..

Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps

21 minutes ago
 Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to ..

Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..

30 minutes ago
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save ..

Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..

30 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador

Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive restores order in Cantt Ar ..

Anti-encroachment drive restores order in Cantt Areas

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

5 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

5 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

5 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir