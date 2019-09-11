Pakistan is the lone lawyer of Kashmiris; AJK Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Pakistan is the lone lawyer of Kashmiris

He was talking to media after chairing a meeting of the Executive Committee of All Parties Conference here Wednesday.

Raja Farooq Haider continued that Kashmiris do not see Pakistan and India alike. "India wants to resolve the issue through occupation, but Pakistan wants its resolution as per wish of the Kashmiris," he said.

The AJK Prime Minister said people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, political parties and overseas community are on same page on the issue of Kashmir and want an immediate end to the Indian atrocities in the Held Valley.

He said that the residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are anxious to help their brothers in Occupied Kashmir. "The situation in Occupied Kashmir is very serious. Under these circumstances, it is a good sign that all political leadership of AJK is sitting together," he said.

The Premier lauded the role of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistani community who are actively raising voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir and exposing Indian brutalities in its humanitarian crisis. He said that the Kashmir issue was being highlighted due to sacrifices of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider said the Occupied Kashmir is under military siege since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led extremist government in New Delhi announced repeal of special status of Occupied Kashmir. Since then, markets and other business establishments are closed while public transport is off the roads across the Valley.

He said the curfew clamped by Indian government entered in 38th day, today (Wednesday). Kashmiris have been restricted to their homes and they are not allowed to venture out. They are facing acute shortage of food, medicines and other essential commodities.

Replying a question, he saluted the valiant Kashmiri sons and daughters who stood like an iron wall against Indian oppression.

They are determined not to bow down to Indian oppressive measures, indefinite curfew and other restrictions.

The AJK Prime Minister appealed the international community to break its silence on the situation in the Occupied Kashmir and play an active role for realization of the right to self determination to the Kashmiris.

Replying to another question, he said Indian troops are targeting civilians at Line of Control (LoC). Kashmiris on this side of LoC expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and on other side of ceasefire line and want to cross LoC. "It is the reason that some people in Khui Ratta and Charhoi wanted to cross LoC even knowing that they will receive bullets of Indian troops. The sentiments of the people could not be controlled at sometime", he added.

Earlier, the Executive Committee of All Parties Conference expressed strong reservation over the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir where people are facing worst humanitarian crisis due to indefinite curfew.

The Executive Committee reviewed the latest situation in the Occupied Kashmir as well as Indian unprovoked firing on civilians at the LoC.

Opposition leader Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, President Peoples' Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhary Lateef Akbar, cabinet members Tariq Farooq, Mushtaq Minhas, Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz, Members AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Sagheer Chughtai, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, Ameer Jammat e Islami Azad Kashmir Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Convener Hurriyat Conference Syed Abdullah Gillani, Yaseen Malik, Raffique Dar, Former President Sardar Anwar Khan, Former Chief Justice Syed Manzoor Gillani and others were also present on the occasion. Senator Raja Zaffar ul Haq, Parliamentary leader of PML-N in Senate also attended the meeting.