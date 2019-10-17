Pakistan legitimate party in Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyet leader Dr. Waleed Rasool on Thursday said Pakistan is a major part in Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

Talking to a private news channel he said people of Kashmir are in debt to Pakistan for taking a strong stance regarding Kashmir issue.

Pakistan's support is a message to India that Kashmiri people are not alone in the legit struggle for right of self determination.

He explained, the people of Kashmir have been tolerating Indian atrocities for last seven decades.

Pakistani political and military leadership is on same page regarding Kashmir dispute.

He urged, the kashmiri political leadership is in prison and they are in need of strong support. Indian brutal forces have used lethal weapons to suppress the freedom movement.

He said India's heinous crimes should be exposed at international front. It is responsibility of the United Nations to intervene and support the people of Kashmir, he added.